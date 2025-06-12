UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 549 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 429,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,535 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 436,509 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $33,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

