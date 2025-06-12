UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 606 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays set a $77.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

ADC stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.45%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

