UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Citigroup started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $79.64.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

