UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.