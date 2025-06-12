UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,476,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,656,000 after buying an additional 92,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,249,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.2%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $807,383.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,759.96. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,673 shares of company stock worth $20,319,408 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

