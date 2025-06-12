UMB Bank n.a. Sells 54 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 53,469.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 552,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $112,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Murphy USA by 69.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $53,777,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 2.5%

MUSA stock opened at $414.39 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.94 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

