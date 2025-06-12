Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform Rating

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $90.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,398.04. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,259. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.