Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVOO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

IVOO stock opened at $103.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.85 and a 52 week high of $115.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average of $103.56.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.