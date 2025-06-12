Veritas Downgrades Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) to Strong Sell

Veritas cut shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$45.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.98.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$68.59 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$18.48 and a one year high of C$74.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 40,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.06, for a total transaction of C$2,604,423.36. Also, Director Pablo Mir sold 8,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$460,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 63,656 shares of company stock worth $4,060,974 over the last 90 days. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

