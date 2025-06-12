Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 434,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 235,013 shares.The stock last traded at $5.96 and had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Inherent Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $4.84. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

