Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,163,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $373.19 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $688.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.77.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
