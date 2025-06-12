Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Middleby by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.03. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $182.73.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.46 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 203,058 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.13 per share, with a total value of $28,251,459.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,838,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,979,496.12. This represents a 7.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

See Also

