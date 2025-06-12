Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 2,114 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 81.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $658.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

