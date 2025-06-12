Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of THFF stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $625.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on THFF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

First Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

