Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 273 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of World Acceptance worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $389,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,174.02. This trade represents a 33.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,250. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of WRLD opened at $157.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.45. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.35.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $1.71. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on World Acceptance

About World Acceptance

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.