Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 2,947 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,486 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Merchants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

FRME stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.03.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

