Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 5,905 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.97. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,633.72. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,267 shares of company stock valued at $228,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

