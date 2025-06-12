Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,647,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,107,000 after purchasing an additional 941,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $107,453,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,027,000 after purchasing an additional 519,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,094,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:EXR opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.18. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.