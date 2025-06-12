Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after buying an additional 458,534 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,755,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 127.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 221,690 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,899,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,949,000 after buying an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

