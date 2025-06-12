Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $329,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $412.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.27 and a 200-day moving average of $423.37.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.33.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

