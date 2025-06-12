Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $737,000 Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Mercantile Bank worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 46,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Mercantile Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $52.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $731.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.88.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.
Mercantile Bank Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mercantile Bank
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.