Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of Preferred Bank worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 90,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 61,655 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 9,482.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 36,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFBC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $99.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Preferred Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

