Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $471.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.