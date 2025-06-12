Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $576,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 102,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 125,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VONV opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

