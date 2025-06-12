Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $256,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

