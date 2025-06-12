Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 1,282 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Northeast Bank worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 141,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.58. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $110.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

