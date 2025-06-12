Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 3,558 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Univest Financial worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Univest Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $865.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.74. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

In related news, Director Anne Vazquez acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $178,937.50. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

