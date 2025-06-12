Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Byline Bancorp worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BY. Boston Partners lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 818.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 722,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 643,628 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $9,599,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,129,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,747,000 after buying an additional 94,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 478,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.85. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group set a $32.00 price target on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Megan Biggam sold 8,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $229,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,602.50. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

