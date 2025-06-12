Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 604,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,751,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,701,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.86.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $206.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.17%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.