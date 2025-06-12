Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,958 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 159,356 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 176,240 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $708.32 million, a P/E ratio of -75.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

