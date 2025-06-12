Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 159 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Nucor were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 26.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 6.0%

NYSE NUE opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.