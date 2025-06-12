Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 424 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ESAB were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,001,000 after buying an additional 337,983 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in ESAB by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in ESAB by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,807.35. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESAB Trading Up 0.0%

ESAB stock opened at $126.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.23. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.66 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

