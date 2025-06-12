Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Twilio by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $222,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,312,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 0.7%

TWLO stock opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.79, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.