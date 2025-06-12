Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

AZEK Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,832,121. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.