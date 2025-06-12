Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $110,867,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,616 shares of company stock worth $1,813,598. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $86.79 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.