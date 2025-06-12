Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NU were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NU by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of NU by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of NU by 51.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

