Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

SMFG stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

