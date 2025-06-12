Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in XPO were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in XPO by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,686 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,667,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in XPO by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,923,000 after buying an additional 1,605,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,808,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,938,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $120.65 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.92.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPO from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

