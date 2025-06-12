Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Barclays raised their target price on Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

