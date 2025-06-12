Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,705 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 134,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of DVN opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $49.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

