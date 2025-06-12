Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 2,809 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,730,000 after buying an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,562,000 after buying an additional 2,752,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,270,000 after buying an additional 2,278,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VCIT opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

