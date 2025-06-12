Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Shopify were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after buying an additional 781,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,039,000 after acquiring an additional 968,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shopify by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.39.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $114.13 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

