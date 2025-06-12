Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $3,845,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.7% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBD opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

