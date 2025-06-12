Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,033 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.45, for a total value of $575,845.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,458.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,806 shares of company stock worth $10,092,030. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $583.69 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $458.50 and a one year high of $661.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $561.95 and its 200 day moving average is $585.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

