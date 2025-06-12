Wedmont Private Capital Has $231,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,969 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,619,000 after acquiring an additional 994,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $168.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $265.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average of $192.27.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

