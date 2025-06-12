Wedmont Private Capital Has $241,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Align Technology by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

ALGN opened at $185.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $271.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

