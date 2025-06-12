Wedmont Private Capital Has $258,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.