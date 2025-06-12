Wedmont Private Capital Has $267,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.73%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

