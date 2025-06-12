Wedmont Private Capital Has $297,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in HP were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HP alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in HP by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.83 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.40%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.