Wedmont Private Capital Has $305,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,944,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

